John Kerry's visit a run-up to PM Modi's participation in US climate summit: MEA

After US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ministry of External Affairs' spokesperson Arindam Bagchi in a weekly briefing on April 08 informed that at invitation of President Biden, PM Narendra Modi will participate in summit along with other world leaders.

"US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry's visit was in the run-up to summit on climate, convened by the US on April 23-24 virtually," Bagchi added.

Highlighting the points from the meeting, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "The meet was very productive, both sides discussed the global challenges of climate change.

In the context of several multi-lateral events later this year leading up to Cop26 summit Glasgow.

Special Envoy Kerry appreciated PM Modi's vision and leadership in climate action, especially our ambitious target of 420 GW of renewable energy by the year 2030."