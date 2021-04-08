Oak Park Police Officer Shot During Traffic Stop Near Eisenhower Expressway; Suspect Injured
Oak Park Police Officer Shot During Traffic Stop Near Eisenhower Expressway; Suspect Injured

According to police, the officer was assisting the Forest Park Police with a traffic stop on Harlem Avenue near the expressway around 7 a.m.

Police said the driver of the vehicle, stopped by police, got out of the car and started shooting.