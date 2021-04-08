Oak Park Police Officer Shot During Traffic Stop Near Eisenhower Expressway; Suspect Injured

According to police, the officer was assisting the Forest Park Police with a traffic stop on Harlem Avenue near the expressway around 7 a.m.
Police said the driver of the vehicle, stopped by police, got out of the car and started shooting.
According to police, the officer was assisting the Forest Park Police with a traffic stop on Harlem Avenue near the expressway around 7 a.m.
Police said the driver of the vehicle, stopped by police, got out of the car and started shooting.
CBS 2's Steven Graves reports an Oak Park police officer was shot while assisting with a traffic stop near the Eisenhower..