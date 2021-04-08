Evansville Man Accused of Crashing Into Cop Car While Under the Influence, Fleeing

Noon.... an evansville man now in jail - after driving away from a crash involving an evansville police cruiser late wednesday night.... an officer was in the middle of a traffic stop - when he heard a loud pop behind him - and saw debris fall from his patrol car into the roadway.... a red pickup - driven by jamey mal-vern sped away - with the officer catching up to him at franklin and weinbach.... mal-vern admitted to being under the influence - and has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash - along with operating a vehicle while intoxicated....