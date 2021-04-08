Teen's Overdose Leads to Arrest of Madisonville Man on Multiple Drug Charges

A Madisonville man was arrested on several drug charges Wednesday after police say he admitted to selling laced pills to a 17-year-old that caused the teen to overdose.

