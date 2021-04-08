Khloé Kardashian Shows Unedited Body After Unauthorized Photo Leak

Earlier this week, an unedited photo of Kardashian in a bikini was posted to social media without her permission.

Shortly after, it started to be removed from the internet.

On April 7, Kardashian took to Instagram to post videos and photos of her body while issuing a statement.

You never quite get used to being judged and pulled apart and told how unattractive one is, .., Khloé Kardashian, via Instagram.

... but I will say if you hear anything enough then you will start to believe it, Khloé Kardashian, via Instagram.

This is how I have been conditioned to feel, that I am not beautiful enough just being me, Khloé Kardashian, via Instagram.

My body, my image and how I choose to look and what I want to share is my choice.

, Khloé Kardashian, via Instagram.

It's not for anyone to decide or judge what is acceptable anymore, Khloé Kardashian, via Instagram