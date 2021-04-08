Start Something Big: Meet Mady Hostetler

This week, we speak to a coordinator to see how you can help support their mission.

Every week, we like to shine a light on what the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization is doing in the community.

Every week, we like to shine a light on what the big brothers big sisters organization is doing in the community.

Fox 55's brianna dahlquist spoke to a coordinator to see how people can volunteer for a few hours this spring.

Kids that are on the waiting list at big brothers big sisters need a mentor they can learn from now more than ever.

Mady hostetler, the development coordinator says it's a lot more children than you think."we have over 400 littles waiting to be matched for a big."

Mady says volunteering is a ton of fun!

"they're super fun!

They can be making slime; they could be cupcakes and canvas.

Especially with it getting warm outside."even if you can't dedicate the time to become a mentor, just by giving a child a ride home would be a tremendous help.

"we're always looking for help with that and even to transport littles from activities to their home."

Mady says, it's ?so?

Easy to get involved to volunteer for a few hours on your day off!

"just call into our agency or go to our website, there's a form that you can sign up for right there.

We'll get your background check in order then we'll get you signed up for a day!"

In fort wayne, i'm brianna dahlquist.

Fox 55 news.

If you or someone you know would make a good mentor or if you'd like to donate to big brothers big sisters of northeast indiana, click this story on our website at w-f-f-t dot com.

3 ?an isolated shower or thunderstorm will develop wednesday afternoon and evening.

The precipitation will be limited so most locations will remain dry.

Wednesday night lows will tumble into the upper 50s and lower 60s with a small chance of a passing shower.

Thursday will be windy and slightly cooler with highs near 70 degrees.

The day will start off with a few hints of sunshine.

Shower and thunderstorm chances will increase near the middle of the day.

An isolated strong storm containing gusty winds cannot be ruled out thursday afternoon.

Most of the precipitation will end thursday evening.

There is a small chance of a passing shower friday morning but most locations should remain