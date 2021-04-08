27-year-old killed in Tupelo wreck

Custodians honored for frontline service by Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo
WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS
As the old adage goes, it's custodians, along with secretaries, who keep a school operating.
You may have trouble right now getting down lumpkin avenue in tupelo north of west jackson street.
A b-m-w struck a lightpole,aroun d one a-m and city workers are replacing it.
Lee county coroner carolyn green said the accident threw 27-year-old navaro trice from the car, and he died.
Police added the driver is in serious condition at north mississippi medical center.
A
As the old adage goes, it's custodians, along with secretaries, who keep a school operating.
6am-2021-03-15