Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, April 13, 2021

27-year-old killed in Tupelo wreck

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS
Duration: 0 shares 3 views
27-year-old killed in Tupelo wreck
27-year-old killed in Tupelo wreck
A crash early Thursday morning in Tupelo killed a 27-year-old.

You may have trouble right now getting down lumpkin avenue in tupelo north of west jackson street.

A b-m-w struck a lightpole,aroun d one a-m and city workers are replacing it.

Lee county coroner carolyn green said the accident threw 27-year-old navaro trice from the car, and he died.

Police added the driver is in serious condition at north mississippi medical center.

A

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage