COVID: New Zealand bans travellers coming from India

New Zealand temporarily suspended entry for all travellers from India following a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The ban comes after it New Zealand reported that 17 of the 23 new COVID-19 cases in managed isolation had arrived from India.

"They should start air bubble for students and working people.

They can pause tourism for time being," said a passenger at Delhi IGI airport.

Another passenger also expressed worry for students and working people stuck in India.

The ban will commence on April 11 and will remain in place until April 28.

The island nation has reported 2,531 cases so far.