Cal State LA Briefly Opens Up COVID Vaccines To Anyone Over 18, Then Pulls Back

There was a long line outside the federally-run COVID-19 vaccine super site at California State University, Los Angeles, Thursday morning, one day after officials announced that they had such an excess of COVID-19 vaccine doses that they would allow anyone age 18 and older to walk up and receive a vaccination.

However, the site got so much demand, that by 10 a.m.

Thursday, officials were forced to halt the walk-up vaccinations and only fulfill those with advanced appointments.