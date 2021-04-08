Car door stolen from Utica dealership

Nimey's New Generation Cars says someone stole a door from one of the cars on their lot Wednesday night.

Dealership is offering a $1,000 reward for information after they say someone cut off and stole a door off of one of their vehicles up for sale.

This is the vehicle...a 2018 honda accord at nimey's new generation cars on dwyer ave...on utica's east side.

Nimey's is offering the $1,000 reward for information that leads to the door and the person responsible.

Owner matt nimey says he's sick and tired of people stealing parts off of vehicles from his lot and says that is why he is offering a reward to try to bring the person to justice and hopefully prevent something like this from happening in the future.

Tc : 07:55 - 07:25 "a used door is around $1300, we price them out this morning.

And so, by the time you get the door, you need to paint it to match the car, so on and so forth, so they probably searched online to see who had a white 2018 honda accord in stock and figured will just go take the whole door and we don't have to paint it so, i'm guessing it's someone who had a collision so that's why i'm hoping somebody knows, somebody with a white cord that has had collision or damage and they probably turned it into the insurance got paid and now they're trying to save some money in pocket the insurance check."

If you have any information that can lead to an arrest...utica police say to give ((them(( a call at (315) 223-3510.

If that information leads to an arrest...nimey's is offering that $1,000 reward.

U-s senator kirsten gillibrand is coming to