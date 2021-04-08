Biden Announces Gun Control Executive Orders

On April 8, President Biden announced several new gun control measures in light of recent mass shootings.

One of the issues targeted are "ghost guns," which are essentially kits that allow anyone to make a gun at home.

When these firearms turn up at crime scenes, they often cannot be traced by law enforcement due to the lack of a serial number, White House, via statement.

Another action orders the Justice Department to propose legislation on "red flag" laws.

Red flag laws allow family members or law enforcement to petition for a court order... , White House, via statement.

... temporarily barring people in crisis from accessing firearms if they present a danger to themselves or others, White House, via statement.

Biden also instructed the ATF to compile a report on the illegal firearms trade, which the agency hasn't done since 2000.

Last month, 35 Senate Democrats introduced legislation to ban "assault weapons,".

But it isn't expected to pass, as gun advocates continually cite the Second Amendment.