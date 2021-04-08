This Is Your Body on Red Meat

With all the debate over whether or not you should eat red meat.

Here is what the most current and unbiased research has to offer.

Since red meat increases the production of a hormone called IGF-1.

Red meat consumption had been linked to both cancer and diabetes.

IGF-1 is thought to speed up the body's aging process, which in turn could increase cancer risk.

Red meat has been classified by the World Health Organization as a “probable” carcinogen.

This classification was based in part on a study of Japanese men, which found that higher red meat consumption led to a higher risk of colon cancer.

Some doctors have concluded that red meat can alter a person's microbiome, leading to inflammation.

On the plus side, red meat is high in essential nutrients such as iron and vitamin B-12.

Based on research, many doctors recommend limiting red meat consumption "to no more than about three portions per week."