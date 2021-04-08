Covid-19 long hauler describes relief after getting vaccine

Jessamyn Smyth, a Covid-19 long hauler, hopes that two Pfizer vaccine doses may be what finally delivers her from the lasting effects of a virus that wreaked chaos in her life.
CNN’s Elizabeth Cohen has more
Some so-called COVID-19 “long-haulers” say their symptoms have improved after getting vaccinated against COVID.
