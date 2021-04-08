Hooked On Science - Coffee Sleeve Arcs

Jason Lindsey, aka “Mr. Science,” with Hooked On Science uses two of them to show you how easy it is to trick your brain.

You might use a coffee sleeve to keep your hands from getting burned.

Are the coffee sleeves at your local coffee shop the same size?

Here are two from my local coffee shop.

To me, it looks like one is bigger than two, but in reality they are exactly the same size.

Here’s the science behind the trick.

Your brain is comparing the top arc of the bottom one to the bottom arch of the top one.

One is longer than the other, but at the end of the day the coffee sleeves are the same size.

Your brain is just playing a trick on you.

For Hooked On Science, I’m Jason Lindsey.