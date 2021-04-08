Gillibrand looking to reduce prescription costs

Kirsten Gillibrand visited Utica Thursday to discuss a legislative package that would reduce prescription drug prices.

Came to utica --- to address the rising cost of prescription drugs and the plan she supports to stop that from happening.

Three bills are included in the package she's proposing.

The plan includes pegging the price of medication in the u-s to prices in canada, france, the u-k, germany and japan.

--and allowing patients, pharmacists and wholesalers to import from other countries.

She says 30 percent of adults have not taken their medication, as prescribed this last year, because of the cost.

13:06:16 americans pay the highest prices in the world for prescription drugs, by f.

Now, onyear into thipandemics - making it harder to afforthe d 13:06:31 gillibrand made the announcement from rcil in downtown utica.

The ceo says addressing the rising costs of medication is especially crucial to individuals with disabilities.

