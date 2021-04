TV News: 'MacGyver' Cancelled After 5 Seasons

It's bad news for "MacGyver" fans after the network announced that the action-drama is signing off for good after season 5.

Plus, more TV news, including everything you need to know about the upcoming seasons of "The Bachelorette" and "Bachelor in Paradise".

Tune in to the series finale of "MacGyver" on Friday, April 30 at 8 p.m.

ET/PT on Global.