Diddy Pens Letter Demanding Change From Corporate America

On April 8, Sean "Diddy" Combs released a public letter titled 'If You Love Us, Pay Us: A letter from Sean Combs to Corporate America.'.

The letter specifically calls out General Motors, which pays advertising revenue to Diddy's digital cable TV network, Revolt.

REVOLT, just like other Black-owned media companies, fights for crumbs while GM makes billions of dollars every year from the Black community, Sean "Diddy" Combs, via letter.

The rapper and business mogul estimates that GM has invested less than 1% of its ad budget into Black-owned media companies.

Like the rest of Corporate America, General Motors is telling us to sit down, shut up and be happy with what we get, Sean "Diddy" Combs, via letter.

The same way you understand the power of our dollars, we understand our power to take them away from any corporation that doesn’t give us the economic inclusion we deserve, Sean "Diddy" Combs, via letter.

Combs believes GM and the rest of corporate America should invest at least 15% back into Black-owned media companies.

He ended the letter by saying, "We are prepared to weaponize our dollars."