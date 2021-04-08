Take a step back in time this weekend with the Crosley Radio Players in Terre Haute

(WTHI) - This weekend, you can enjoy some entertainment while supporting a local organization.

This weekend..

You can enjoy some entertainment, while supporting a local organization.

The crosley radio players group is starting its 14-th season.

Members do live re-creations of radio shows from the 30s..

40s..

And 50s.

You're seeing video from past performances here.

The upcoming show includes episodes of "the lone ranger", "your hit parade", and "our mi brooks."

Organizers say there are many "live" sound-effects.

They hope to see you on saturday!

/////// ///// helps the wabash activity center, like many many businesses have been hurt very badly by the pandemic.

As i said..

100% of the proceeds go to them to help keep the doors open here.

//////// the performance is saturday evening starting at 7 o'clock.

It's happening at the wabash activity center.

Tickets are "10"-dollars for adults, and "6"-dollars for children.

You can buy them at the door.