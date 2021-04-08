landlords waiting to be paid

Spoke with local landlords whose tenants weren't paying rent, knowing they couldn't be evicted, even though they didn't have a covid- related hardship.

Today, those landlords are still waiting, and, they fear that they will be at the mercy of the dishonest tenants....in order to be reimbursed several months' lost rent.

Newschannel 2's joleen ferris reports.

Alice and bob donnely say more than a quarter of their 85 tenants used the pandemic to get out of paying rent .

None .

None 14:34:38 "i had 23 people out of 85 to this to me and take advantage of the moratorium because they knew they would not have to explain themselves and actually declare a real acceptable hardship due to covid" the donnelys are not alone.

Even oneida county legislator, tim julian, also a property owner, has nearly six- figure losses 3:17 "these tenants are literally getting away with felony theft, some of these tenants.

If i walk into your house and i took $6000, $7000, $8000, i would be charged with a felony.

These people are walking into our businesses and taking that money out of our pockets and getting nothing, not even a slap on the wrist" landlord anne sullivan, also watching her losses and headaches mount 14:07:50 "the state has made it so difficult with this hardship declaration, they don't even have to prove it.

I have to prove it's fraudulent" oneida county has nearly $7 million in federal money to help these looted landlords.

But they're still waiting and their losses, still growing.

And their greatest fear: they will be dependant on their tenants signature to get the money...when the tenants snuck out in the night after not paying a year's worth of rent 14:35:12 "and now the people that left in the last hour before they would have to be accountable and explain their hardship, they're now gone, now if i need their signature to recover that money, how does that help me?"

County executive anthony picente says guidelines for dispersing the money are being written, with all that in mind, and that landlords won't be at the mercy of dishonest tenants 23:38 e won't all that" :44 "withhe best formsf documeation andalidation at they c show us thathe rentasn't beepaid we'll beworkis forward" jf, nc2 > mortgage rates across the u-s