U.S. Paralympics Cycling Open coming to Huntsville

Alabama.

New at 4-30 -- the u-s paralympics cycling open is coming to huntsville in less than 2 weeks!

And -- you can get in on the action!

The course will go through cummings research park on april 17-th and 18-th.

Today - we spoke with some athletes who say they are excited to get back to racing.... especially after not being able to compete last year because of the pandemic.

"this is an opportunity for us to go out and show how we're new cyclists, so i'm looking at this as the new me gets to go and test myself next week and so, while there's some nerves, there's a who heck of a lot of excitement."

The athletes say they hope people in the rocket city to come support them!

The event is free is and open to the public.