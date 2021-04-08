Newtown Macon celebrates new renovations to Poplar Yard

Newtown Macon held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the renovations done to the Poplar Yard.

The poplar yard median between second and third streets in downtown macon now has a new look.

41nbc's lizbeth gutierrez was there for a ribbon cutting ceremony today, and shows us what the new area looks like.

From tables to green trees to even a ping pong table, these are just some of the new things you can find at the poplar yards, now an area where people of all ages can enjoy.

Erin keller vice president for development of newtown says the renovations will play a big part in attracting more people to the area.

We have always had the benefit of these prominent green spaces throughout our downtown.

This pandemic has reminded us that having these natural resources sprinkled throughout has always, but in particular going forward will be an enormous benefit.

Standup: the poplar yards is a place where people can hang out with friends and just enjoy all the fun activities that will take place.

Standup: the poplar yards is a place where people can hang out with friends and just enjoy all the fun activities that will take place.

I can see small intimate concerts, you know people doing spoken word you know it's a really flexible yet functional space and it just is, it's very, it's gonna be really cool to see what people do in this space