Travis Rudolph's neighbors shocked by murder charge

In the Lake Park neighborhood where Travis Rudolph grew up and lived in, many are stunned by his arrest in connection with a fatal shooting.

ÃIS ACCUSED OF MURDER IN LAKEPARK.

THIS MORNING TRAVISRUDOLPH - FACED A JUDGE AT TPALM BEACH COUNTY JAIL.W-P-T-V NEWSCHANNEL FIVEMATT SCZSESNY IS LIVE WIWHAT HAPPENED AND REACTION IRUDOLPH'S NEIGHBORHOOD...MICHAELÃMANY CANITÃTHEY SAY RUDOLPHÃWHILEKNOWN TO MANY AS A STAR PLAYERÃWAS A NICE NEIGHBOR ANDFRIENDÃWHO SEEM TO TRY LIA QUIET LIFE OFF THE FIELDTHE IMAGE OF TRAVIS RUDOLPHFACING THE JUDGEÃACCUSED OFMURDER AND ATTEMPTED MURDERSEEMS TO BE A SHOCK TO THOSEWHO KNOW HIMÃ523“THERE'SGOT TO BE ANOTHER SIDE THISCAN'T BE WHAT IT WAS ORAPPEARS TO BE TO THE NEWS ORANYBODY ELSE“ IRENE MALANGASAYS SHE HAS KNOWN TRAVISSINCE HE WAS A BOY IN THLAKE PARK NEIGHBORHOOD.

338“EVERY NIGHT HE PLAYED RIGHTOUT THERE ON THAT CORNERPRACTICING, PRACTICING TOFULFILL HIS DREAM” IT WAS ADREAM FUFILLEDÃA STARFOOTBALL PLAYER AT CARDINALNEWMAN AND FSUÃHE WENT ON TOTHE NFLÃHIS IMAGE ENHANCEDBY THIS PHOTO OF HIM EATINGLUNCH WITH AN AUSTIC STUDENT.ALL OF IT CRASHING DOWN ASRUDOLPH IS NOW CHARGED IN AWILD SHOOTING SCENE NEAR HISHOME WEDNESDAY THAT LEFT ONEDEAD AND ANOTHER INJURED.

PBSAYS IT STARTED WHEN A GROUPCAME TO CONFRONT RUDOLPH OVERAN ARGUMENT HE HAD WITH AGIRLFRIEND.

223“I SEEN ONETHROW A PUNCH HIT ONE THE GUYSAND THEN RUN TO THE HOUSE ANDTHAT'S THE LAST I SAW OF THEMAND HEARD THEM YELLING BACKAND FORTH AND THEN A LITTLELATER HEARD THE GUNSHOTS”PBSO SAYS RUDOLPH WAS SEENHOLDING A RIFLEÃMANY LIKEHER THOUGHÃSAY THEY BELIEVERUDOLPH MAY HAVE FELTTHREATENED AND TRIED TOPROTECT HIS MOTHER AND BROTHERIN THE HOUSE.

546“I CAN TELLYOU THIS YOUNG MAN ISHONORABLE AND CARING AND JUSTA GOOD YOUNG MAN THERE'SSOMETHING WRONG HERE,SOMETHING DOESN'T ADD UP,SOMETHING IS MISSING ITELLING YOU SOMETHINGMISSING.TRAVIS RUDOLPH WAS APPARENTLYGETTING READY TO LEAVE SOONFOR THE CANDIAN FOOTBALEAGUEÃTHE TEAM HE SIGNEDWITHÃCUT HIMÃAFTER THENEWS OF HIS ARREST.

LIVE ATPALM BEACH COUNTY JAIL, MSWPTV NC5.WE'VE LEARNED THERE WILL*NO*BE A FUNERAL FOR CONGR