Storm doors can be a great addition to your home

It's that time of year when home improvement ramps up.

Finding ways to decrease those costly summer energy bills can make a difference.

Storm team 10's david siple shows us how storm doors can be a great way to help save money when those dog days of summer return.

I am always looking for ways to save money and decrease my energy bills as a homeowner.

Having storm doors can surprisingly reduce energy loss in a big way.

And they can also be great for spring weather.

Storm doors can reduce energy loss up to 50%.

That's according to the u.s. department of energy.

To prove this, i was able to get ahold of a thermal imaging camera.

Notice.

With just the storm door, the temperature of the door was 62 degrees.

When i shut the main door, the temperature stayed at a consistent 65.

Meaning the cooler air outside, stayed outside.

The storm door was preventing the outside air temperature from getting to the main door.

Most storm doors have the option for screens to allow for ventilation.

You can open up your main door and let the fresh air in when the weather isn't extremely hot.

Doing this in the morning or late in the evening when it gets cooler can give your air conditioning a break.

Plus the screen allows you to enjoy the fresh air and protects against unwelcomed bugs in your home.

Your main door, depending on the size and make, is expensive.

So, having a storm door can reduce the cost of maintenance to the main door and will help it last longer.

Storm doors can also bring additional security to your home.

Most storm doors come with an extra lock to protect against break-ins and robberies.

Places like menards has multiple storm doors to choose from.

Adding one has multiple benefits and it can