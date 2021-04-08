Terry Thomas uses music to remember his brother, and hopes others don't forget him

Timothy was 19, and Terry wants to make sure people don't forget.

Terry Thomas was 16 when his older brother Timothy was killed by a Cincinnati police officer on April 7, 2001 in Over-the-Rhine.

TIMOTHY THOMAS -- IT'S A NAMEáMANY IN CINCINNATI WILL NEVERFORGET.HIS DEATH AT THE HANDSOF A CINCINNATI POLICE OFFICER-- SPARKED DAYS OF CIVILUNREST ACROSS THE CITY.20YEARS LATER -- WE ARE LOOKINGBACK AT THAT PIVOTAL MOMENT-- AND LOOKING FORWARD AT THECHANGES SOME SAY STILL NEED TOHAPPEN.BUT NO ONE HAS FELT THEIMPACT OF THOMAS' DEATH MORETHAN HIS FAMILY.WCPO 9 NEWSREPORTER LISA SMITH CAUGHT UPWITH TIMOTHY'S BROTHER -- WHODOESN'T WANT TIMOTHY TO BEFORGOTTEN.THESE DAYS, TERRY THOMASSPENDS A LOT OF TIME WORKINGON HIS BUSINESS.

(TAKE SOT)Clip: TerryThomasóIrisRoleyóIntv 4 2 21Terry Thomas,Entrepreneur/Timothy Thomas'brother1:27-38"Just basicallya team of entrepreneursgetting together, workingbuilding offeringopportunities to others,helping building otherbusinesses." (TAKE VO)BRANDEDCLOTHING IS PART OF THEBUSINESS HE RUNS WITH HISWIFE'S HELP.

THERE'S ALSOVIDEO GAME PRODUCTION..

(musicnats)AND RAPPING,(music nats-Manifest/Courtesy TerryThomas/Team Grinderz):38-42Song: "Manifesting greatness..faith then believe you're awinner...(fade)" (TAKE SOT)Clip: TerryThomasóIrisRoleyóIntv 4 2 21Terry Thomas,Entrepreneur/Timothy Thomas'brother:36-45"I've beenworking on my music for yearsand years and now I'm finallyin a position where I can domore chasing that dream."(TAKE VO)IN ADDITION TOCLOTHES AND MUSIC, THE SPACEINCORPORATES THE MEMORY OF HISOLDER BROTHER..

TIMOTHYTHOMAS..

WHO LOST HIS LIFE 20YEARS AGO.

(TAKE SOT)Clip:TerryThomasóIrisRoleyóIntv 4 221Terry Thomas,Entrepreneur/Timothy Thomas'brother2:26-34"For me, I do alot more just making sure theThomas name is representedmore, more than just beingshot down by a police officer."(TAKE VO)THE DEATH OF HISBROTHER WAS THE TIPPING POINTIN THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEENCINCINNATI POLICE AND THEBLACK COMMUNITY.

TIMOTHY WAS19, UNARMED, WITH TRAFFICWARRANTS.

HIS DEATH TOUCHEDOFF THREE DAYS OF CIVIL UNREST.(TAKE SOT)Clip:TerryThomasóIrisRoleyóIntv 4 221Iris Roley/Cincinnati BlackUnited Front12:55-02"We'vewatched the family strugglebecause of trauma.

You'rethrusted into the limelight.You're thrust into a lawsuit."(TAKE VO)TERRY WAS 16 WHENHIS BROTHER WAS KILLED.

HESAYS TIMOTHY WAS IN THE MIDDLEOF TURNING HIS LIFE AROUNDAFTER THE BIRTH OF HIS SON.TERRY SAYS HE'S ALSO IN MAKINGA TURNAROUND IN HIS LIFE.THESE LAST FEW YEARS, HE'SBEEN ON A MISSION, TO BUILD ALEGACY FOR HIS CHILDREN.

(TAKESOT)Clip: TerryThomasóIrisRoleyóIntv 4 2 21Terry Thomas,Entrepreneur/Timothy Thomas'brother8:36-47"I do my best tojust like, stay focused and dothe right thing, but thatdoesn't mean I still won'thave run-ins with the law.

Iliterally got pulled overrecently and they towed my carbecause I had a headlight out."(TAKE VO)NOT LETTING THEENCOUNTER DIM HIS LIGHT..

ISTHE GOAL.

HE TALKS TO THOSEYOUNGER THAN HIM THAT DON'TKNOW ABOUT HIS BROTHER.(TAKE SOT)Clip:TerryThomasóIrisRoleyóIntv 4 221Terry Thomas,Entrepreneur/Timothy Thomas'brother39:41-50"He had nochance to make any difference.And, I think it probably wouldhelp a lot of younger peopleto take that intoconsideration now." LS WCPO 9NEWS