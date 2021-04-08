Mass shooting at business in Bryan Texas

BREAKING NEWS: Multiple people have been injured in a mass shooting at a Bryan, Texas business.
It is uncertain if there are any deaths.
Witnesses have identified a suspect.
BREAKING NEWS AT THIS HOUR OUT OF BRYAN TEXAS.
POLICE SAYMULTIPLE PEOPLE HAVE BEEN HURTIN A SHOOTING AT A BUSINESS INTEXAS.
OFFICIALS SAY THAT SEVERAL PEOPLE WERE WOUNDED.
RIGHTNOW...WE DO NOT KNOW IF ANYONEHAS DIED.
WE DO KNOW THAT RIGHTNOW EMPLOYEES OF THIS BUSINESSARE NOW BEING INTERVIEWED.
The incident happened at a business called Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan, Texas.
An active manhunt is underway after a shooting that left one person dead and four others injured at a business in Bryan, Texas,..