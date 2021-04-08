Mass shooting at business in Bryan Texas

It is uncertain if there are any deaths.

BREAKING NEWS: Multiple people have been injured in a mass shooting at a Bryan, Texas business.

LATER.

A NEW HOUR OF LOCALCOVERAGE ON WFTX STARTS RIGHNOW.BREAKING NEWS AT THIS HOUR OUTOF BRYAN TEXAS.

POLICE SAYMULTIPLE PEOPLE HAVE BEEN HURTIN A SHOOTING AT A BUSINESS INTEXAS.

OFFICIALS SAY THATSEVERAL PEOPLE WERE WOUNDED.THANKS FOR JOINING US, I’MPATRICK NOLAN.AND I’M JANE MONREAL.

RIGHTNOW...WE DO NOT KNOW IF ANYONEHAS DIED.

WE DO KNOW THAT RIGHTNOW EMPLOYEES OF THIS BUSINESSARE NOW BEING INTERVIEWED.

ANDWITNESSES HAVE IDENTIFIE