Wedding season in dire situation due to COVID-imposed night curfew

Due to spike in COVID-19 cases, the night curfew has been imposed in Delhi to combat the spread of the virus.

The curfew has impacted the wedding season a lot.

Some are cancelling or rescheduling the dates of their weddings in the national capital.

The businesses of tent dealers are getting highly-affected due to it.

The night curfew will remain in place till April 30 in Delhi.