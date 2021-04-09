Mask mandate judgment 4.8.21

A JUDGE HAS TEMPORARILY BLOCKED ANOTHER ATTEMPT BY REPUBLICAN LAWMAKERS TO RESTRICT SOME OF GOVERNOR ANDY BESHEAR'S PANDEMIC-RELATED ORDERS... INCLUDING THE MASK MANDATE

Mask mandate upheld gavel.jpg a judge has temporarily blocked another attempt by republican lawmakers to restrict some of governor andy beshear's pandemic- related orders... including the mask mandate.

franklin circuit judge phillip shepherd has ruled the governor's executive orders that were issued to stop the spread of the coronovirus are still legal... despite lawmakers' passage of house joint resolution 77.

That measure ends all executive orders from the governor related to the covid pandemic.... including the mask mandate.

In his ruling... judge shepherd called beshear's existing executive orders quote: "proper responses to a public health crisis."

