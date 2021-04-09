Frat anti-semitism 4.8.21

THE UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY SAYS A FRATERNITY ON ITS CAMPUS GREETED A PLEDGE WITH A NAZI SALUTE.

This...the latest of a string of anti- semitic incidents that's happened on u-k's campus.

Today also just happens to be holocaust remembrance day.

Abc 36's bobbi mcswine spoke to a u-k jewish leader.... about how far we've come in the battle against anti- semitism...and further steps we need to take.... ...in tonight's top story at six.

"when we talk about the holocaust, we talk about the legacy of never again - never forget."

Rabbi shlomo litvin...with chabad of the bluegrass...u-k's jewish student center...says it's important not only to reflect on the atrocities of the holocaust...but also the rest of the world's silence as it happened.

That's why litivin says it alarms him when anti-semitism happens today with little to no response.

Litvin says he wants to see more from the university of kentucky after the school confirmed a fraternity on its campus greeted a pledge with a nazi salute.

"it's really the silence from the university that's an issue."

In an email...u-k did tell me that it takes the situation...quote..."

Very seriously."

It also said the office of student conduct is handling the case.

Litvin says it's on everyone to call out acts of hate when we see or hear them...no matter how trivial some may call them.

"the legacy of never again doesn't just mean combating a future holocaust.

It's combating small acts of hate, so we don't need to oppose greater acts of hate."

Litvin says he's seeing progress.

For example...last month...the kentucky general assembly passed a resolution that condemns anti- semitism...but litivin says the state...nation...and the world has a ways to go.

"if there's a single person being attacked because of their race, because of their ethnicity, because of their religion that is something that we as americans, we as a kingdom of kindness, as the rabbi said, we need to oppose, and it's the responsiblity of every single one of us to make our voices heard."

In lexington...bobbi mcswine...abc 36 news.

######### litvin is also calling on u-k to adopt the international holocaust remembrance alliance's definition of anti-semitism like some other universities across the country.

You can find that definition on our website w-t-v-q dot com.