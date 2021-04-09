Online farmers market 4.8.21

SOME KENTUCKY FARMERS ARE GETTING HELP FROM AN INDIANA BASED COMPANY THAT'S SELLING THEIR PRODUCTS ONLINE...THINK OF IT LIKE AN ONLINE FARMER'S MARKET

Some kentucky farmers are getting help from an indiana based company that's selling their products online...think of it like an online farmer's market.

That's what the company "market wagon" is calling it.

Today, it announced it's launching a lexington hub.

In total, there are 27 locations nationwide helping about 2,000 farmers in the midwest.

Right now, the company is working with a couple dozen lexington area farmers and artisans... with about 300 products you can purchase and have delivered to your home.

"one of the greatest challenges for a local farmer is just access to the market place.

It's very difficult and getting more and more difficult to get your items into grocery stores or other places where people shop for groceries, but increasingly people are shopping for groceries online.

So, we enable farmers and artisans found and sold online."

To see if you can take part