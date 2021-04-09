McConnell encouraging vaccination 4.8.21

Skip to main content
Friday, April 9, 2021

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
SENATOR MITCH MCCONNELL STOPPED BY PIKEVILLE MEDICAL CENTER TODAY WHERE HE CONTINUED ENCOURAGING PEOPLE TO GET VACCINATED

C1 3 he continued encouraging people to get vaccinated.

Mcconnell spoke about his experience with polio when he was young and how it took 70 years minimum to find a vaccine for...so he calls the covid vaccine..."a modern medical miracle."

Mcconnell says a good amount of kentuckians have gotten vaccinated but not enough.

If you're a football fan, you know what the red zone is, that's the last twenty years before you get into the end zone.

And so here today in pikeville i think we can safely say we're in the red zone but we're not in the end zone yet."

He says the only way to get into that end zone and back to normal is for at least 75 percent of people to get vaccinated.

Mitch McConnel is urging GOP men to get the vaccine, saying,"There is no good argument not o get the vaccination."