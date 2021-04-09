Doctors Concerned About Next COVID Surge

WAAY-31's Olivia Schueller joins us live from John Hunt Park where she learned from state health officials how the state is doing with vaccine rollout.

Race between getting people vaccinated and a the surge.

She learned from state health officials how the state is doing with vaccine rollout.

Dr. karen landers with alabama department of public health said trends in alabama are encouraging but that more people need to be vaccinated in order to further reduce the virus spread.

People i spoke to at john hunt park said it's hard to compare national numbers to state numbers.

They're feeling a sense of relief and optimism, as more people get vaccinated.

Preston augustus every time i see the statistics on tv, it's like alabama has a deep deep rate, and i'm like oh what's going on, but i don't see it.

Mike wodtke i was thinking the way they've got it set up, it's so convenient, and so fast, i don't really think that'd be a problem.

People at john hunt park said they're trying not to get caught up on numbers, from what they can see, those who need a vaccine are getting one and that pre-pandemic activities, are near.

Wodtke i think we're in about a month of getting back to what we would call normal.

State health officials say we're not out of the woods yet, but we're close to it.

The state health officer says vaccines are being distributed at a healthy pace.

Dr. harris, state health official we continue to rollout vaccines in the state, we're very happy with how that is going.

As we said before, our first two weeks were slow and that makes us low on these national rankings but really these past three months alabamians have done a great job.

In fact, hutnsville hospital vaccinated over 3-thousand people this week alone.

Augustus they're doing great.

If we do everything they're asking us to do, we should be fine.

Now some people were nervous about the state-wide mask mandate ending friday at 5-pm,..

Some worry we could see a surge happening in the state if people didn't continue to mask up.

Reporting live in huntsville, olivia schueller waay 31 news.