Public Reacts To Gun Control Executive Actions

Background checks.

We're learning how the public is responding to the president's executive actions.

President biden stressed this will not infringe on peoples second amendment rights.

He says it will be one step in helping what he called our countrys gun violence epidemic.

In a trio of executive actions, the president said he wants to tighten regulations for gun kits.

Meaning, the serial numbers will need to be registered, and people will have to pass a background check before they can buy one.

Red flag laws which will allow family members to ask a court to temporarily take away an individuals firearms if they may pose a threat to themselves or the community.

And pistols with stabilizing braces, which makes a pistol more like a rifle.

The people i spoke with say they're in favor of law abiding citizens having the right to own guns.

Susan kirkpatrick, "moms demand action" huntsville leader: "we support the second amendment, and we support the rights of law-abiding gun owners.

That's what it all comes down to.

We'd like to make our community safer, and save lives by keeping guns out of the hands of dangerous people or people with dangerous histories.

Louis southard, general manager: "i'm a law-abiding gun owner, our customers are law abiding gun owners, many of the good people in alabama are law abiding gun owners, but the ones that don't get prosecuted, the criminals, are the problem, and we are getting affected by it."

These are just plans as of right now.

They have not become laws yet.

