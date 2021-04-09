Rory McIlroy speaks after shot accidentally hits father in first round of the Masters

Rory McIlroy inadvertently hit his father Gerry with a wayward shot as he struggled to an opening 76 on day one of the 85th Masters.McIlroy was already two over par when he pushed his approach to the seventh hole to the right of the green, where it hit his father on the back of the leg.The former world number one had at least shouted the traditional warning of “Fore” and Gerry was able to see the funny side, joking with reporters: “I should ask for an autographed glove.”