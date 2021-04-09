Owensboro Thoroughbreds Excited for 2021 Tip-Off

Upcoming season 13 games into last years season, the owensboro thoroughbreds year was ended due to covid, but theye back this year and excited to get back to playing in the owensboro sports center corey wilford - shooting guard - owensboro thoroughbreds?we was actually talking about that the other day, me and coach anderson, the day they actually cancelled the season due to covid.

Wee been out of basketball ever since, and we just had our first scrimmage two days ago.

It just felt great being back on the court.

I enjoyed it.

I loved it?

But for as much excitement as there is to be back on the court, coaches and players are equally enthusiastic to be back in the owensboro community?we look for good men off the court that also do the things off the court, being in the community, the school visits if wee allowed this year.

Last year, our school visits were unbelievable.

They turned into almost like whole school assemblies in the elementary?

Last year, the thoroughbreds got to interact with students at country heights, deer park elementary, and many other schools to emphasize the importance of education even as an athlete the team also sponsored the 3- on-3 confidence league finals at the cliff hagan boys and girls club where they had more than 170 kids participate.

And on the court, tri-state citizens will get the opportunity to see some familiar faces that played in owensboro, evansville, and muhlenberg.

We have hunter noffsinger from kw.

We have evan mulligan, who from evansville and played at kw, and also jaiveon eaves, who played at murray state?

And when you come to an owensboro throughbreds game, the players guarantee youl see great games and highlight plays.

Theye going to see a lot of excitement, a lot of up and down, a lot of threes, a lot of dunking, a lot of excitement, a lot of stuff for the kids to do during the game breaks, during timeouts and during halftime?

The thoroughbreds tip off their season this saturday in dayton, and theyl take the court at the sports center next friday against the columbus condors where theyl offer mouthwatering bbq and dazzling dunks.

Reporting in