Justin Rose overcomes ‘glass-like’ greens to claim early Masters lead

Justin Rose made a mockery of treacherous conditions to card a remarkable 65 and claim a four-shot lead on the opening day of the 85th Masters.While the majority of the field struggled with greens described as “like glass” by 1991 winner Ian Woosnam and “pretty crispy” by former Open champion Henrik Stenson, Rose overcame a slow start with a sensational burst of scoring at Augusta National.After playing his first seven holes in two over par, the Olympic gold medallist covered the next 10 in nine under thanks to an eagle on the eighth and birdies on the ninth, 10th, 12th, 13th, 15th, 16th and 17th.