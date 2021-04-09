Arteta still confident of Europa League progress

Mikel Arteta insists he has full belief his Arsenal side will still progress in the Europa League after they conceded a last-gasp equaliser in the first leg of their quarter-final clash with Slavia Prague.Nicolas Pepe had come off the bench to seemingly win the game for the Gunners with his strike four minutes from time – but the hosts could not hold onto their advantage as Tomas Holes headed in an equaliser to earn Slavia a 1-1 draw.The first leg at the Emirates Stadium had looked set to end in a goalless stalemate as Arsenal passed up a number of fine chances.