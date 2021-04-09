The Hypnotist Documentary Movie

The Hypnotist Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Master hypnotist Olliver Hawk (1930–1988), or Olavi Hakasalo by his real name, was a superstar in his time.

Having started his career in Australia, the hypnotist became famous in Finland in the 1960s when hundreds of thousands of people saw Hawk’s hypnosis show.

In addition to his performances, Hawk accepted private customers with mental disorders, for example, which led to a conviction for fraud and illegal practice of medicine in the 1980s.

Directed by: