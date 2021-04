The Best of Luis Miguel The Series Season 1

The Best of Luis Miguel The Series Season 1 Trailer HD - Plot Synopsis: In the first season, we followed the early days and rise to stardom of the Sun of Mexico.

Relive the best and worst moments of Luis Miguel, alongside his father Luisito Rey, and his mother, Marcela Basteri.

Don't miss the premiere of the second season of Luis Miguel, The Series this April 18th, only on Netflix.