45 percent.... the vincennes university women hosted rend lake in the district semifinals tonight... amani brown with the kiss off the glass...the former terre haute south star led vu with 19 points... amani later the assist to nina blade who knocks down two for vu.... rend lake came to play on the road....megan barton the hoop and the harm... rend lake wins 83-71......the vu women now have to wait and see if they will earn an at large