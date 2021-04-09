Legacies S03E10 All’s Well That Ends Well

Legacies 3x10 "All’s Well That Ends Well" Season 3 Episode 10 Promo Trailer HD - IMPENDING DOOM - After capturing a new monster at the school, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) and the Super Squad learn some terrifying news about one of their own.

A surprise visit from Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) gives Josie (Kaylee Bryant) some much-needed courage.

MG (Quincy Fouse) and Ethan (Leo Howard) team up to help others.

Matthew Davis, Aria Shahghasemi and Ben Levin also star.

Jeffrey Hunt directed the episode written by Thomas Brandon & Price Peterson (310).

Original airdate 4/15/2021.