Lexington homicides 4.8.21

TWO HOMICIDE INVESTIGATIONS IN LEXINGTON...AFTER TWO SHOOOTINGS THAT TURNED DEADLY..

Homicide investigations: colchester ... the most recent shooting... last night... on colchester drive.

Police say two people, who were shot.... left the scene, and arrived separately at a hospital.

According to the fayettte county coroner..

One of the victims... 20-year- old..

Herbie booker died, at u-k hosptial, just after midnight.

According to police..

The other victim..

A 19-year-old... arrived at the hospital in stable condition.

In a seperate case..

Officers say yesterday morning... a 35-year-old man from lousivlle died, after he was shot at an apartment on dalton court.

Two other people, where also shot in that shooting.

