Lexington homicides 4.8.21

TWO HOMICIDE INVESTIGATIONS IN LEXINGTON...AFTER TWO SHOOOTINGS THAT TURNED DEADLY..
IN LESS THAN 24 HOURS.
TWO HOMICIDE INVESTIGATIONS IN LEXINGTON...AFTER TWO SHOOOTINGS THAT TURNED DEADLY..
IN LESS THAN 24 HOURS.
Police-tape-lights-generic1... two homicide investigations in lexington...after two shoootings that turned deadly..
In less than 24 hours.
L3: abc 36 news white two deadly shootings in less than 24 hours ..
Homicide investigations: colchester ... the most recent shooting... last night... on colchester drive.
Police say two people, who were shot.... left the scene, and arrived separately at a hospital.
According to the fayettte county coroner..
One of the victims... 20-year- old..
Herbie booker died, at u-k hosptial, just after midnight.
According to police..
The other victim..
A 19-year-old... arrived at the hospital in stable condition.
In a seperate case..
Officers say yesterday morning... a 35-year-old man from lousivlle died, after he was shot at an apartment on dalton court.
Two other people, where also shot in that shooting.
Ots image:right temporary shutdown