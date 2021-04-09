Unpleasant Side Effects Reported After Second Dose

Huntsville/Madison County coronavirus news conference for 4/8/2021
WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL
Huntsville/Madison County coronavirus news conference for 4/8/2021
As we inch closer to almost 2 million vaccine doses administered in alabama we're learning more about vaccine side effects.
Waay31s sierra phillips went to a doctor's office in albertville.
She learned what you need to know before you get your shot.
Montgomery- "covid was bad-- the vaccine was nothing compared to having covid."
Huntsville/Madison County coronavirus news conference for 4/8/2021
What Happens When You Miss Your Second Vaccine Dose?