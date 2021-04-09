Mayor Lightfoot Wants To Know Who Gave 13-Year-Old Adam Toledo A Gun
Police claim Adam Toledo had a gun when police shot and killed him last week, and now, Mayor Lori Lightfoot wants to know who gave it to him.

But as CBS 2's Marie Saavedra reports, repercussions for supplying guns to minors are rare.