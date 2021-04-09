Main suspect in deadly botched burglary in court for the first time.

Biker Cox, 21, of Dixon, Ky is charged with Burglary resulting in Bodily Injury tied to a shooting on S.

Mchenry also new tonight --- -biker cox-- the man accused of killing a man -- during a burglary turned deadly - last weekend.*making his initial court appearance today.

44 news reporter valerie lyons was in the courtroom as -- the webster county man faced a judge for the first time in this strange case.

After his arrest -- no bond was set for 21-year- old biker cox -- but following his initial court appearance thursday -- cox now sits in the vanderburgh county jail with a cash only bond set at five hundred thousand dollars -- cox appeared virtually before a judge in the vanderburgh court superior court thursday afternoon -- for several charges including -- burglary with serious bodily injury.

Cox was the fourth and final suspect to be arrested in connection to a deadly botched burglary over the weekend -- police tell us -- he and four others attempted to burglarize a home on south bedford avenue saturday -- when one of the burglars was accidentally shot and killed -- two of the other suspects -- 22- year-old kingston southard and eighteen-year- old zaelin fox have been released from jail -- but are facing burglary and gang activity charges.

Along with -- the third man -- 24- year-old dayvon lang who remains in custody -- on a 25 hundred dollar cash only bond.

Cox is set to appear back in court with an attorney on april 22 at 2 pm -- in evansville -- vl44news.

