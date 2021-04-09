Skip to main content
Friday, April 9, 2021

Main suspect in deadly botched burglary in court for the first time.

Biker Cox, 21, of Dixon, Ky is charged with Burglary resulting in Bodily Injury tied to a shooting on S.

Bedford Ave in Evansville.

Mchenry also new tonight --- -biker cox-- the man accused of killing a man -- during a burglary turned deadly - last weekend.*making his initial court appearance today.

44 news reporter valerie lyons was in the courtroom as -- the webster county man faced a judge for the first time in this strange case.

After his arrest -- no bond was set for 21-year- old biker cox -- but following his initial court appearance thursday -- cox now sits in the vanderburgh county jail with a cash only bond set at five hundred thousand dollars -- cox appeared virtually before a judge in the vanderburgh court superior court thursday afternoon -- for several charges including -- burglary with serious bodily injury.

Cox was the fourth and final suspect to be arrested in connection to a deadly botched burglary over the weekend -- police tell us -- he and four others attempted to burglarize a home on south bedford avenue saturday -- when one of the burglars was accidentally shot and killed -- two of the other suspects -- 22- year-old kingston southard and eighteen-year- old zaelin fox have been released from jail -- but are facing burglary and gang activity charges.

Along with -- the third man -- 24- year-old dayvon lang who remains in custody -- on a 25 hundred dollar cash only bond.

Cox is set to appear back in court with an attorney on april 22 at 2 pm -- in evansville -- vl44news.

Even though the mask mandate has been lifted here in indiana a number of local businesses are still requiring them and that's causing some problems -- even prompting calls to police

