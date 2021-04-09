GRAPH: COVID-19 numbers as of April 8, 2021

The latest hospital data showed 449 beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients, one fewer than Wednesday.
Colorado's seven-day average positivity rate was 5.61%.
The latest hospital data showed 449 beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients, one fewer than Wednesday.
Colorado's seven-day average positivity rate was 5.61%.
The latest hospital data showed 401 hospital beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients, 25 more than Sunday. The..
The latest hospital data showed 382 beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients, 15 more than Wednesday. Colorado's..