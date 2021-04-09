Hyderabad magician travels blindfolded to spread awareness on Covid, road safety

A Hyderabad-based magician has been travelling blindfolded to spread awareness among people.

The 45-year-old is spreading awareness on Covid-19 norms, plastic-free environment and road safety.

Kick-starting 'Bharat Sandesh Yatra', Ram Krishna has travelled to 11 states on his bike.

After his halt in Agra, Krishna's upcoming destination is the national capital.

“I began the 'Bharat Sandesh Yatra 2021' from Hyderabad's Charminar on March 19.

The yatra aims at corona awareness, plastic-free environment and road safety.

I came to Agra from Jaipur and now I will be travelling to Delhi,” he said.

Ram Krishna's goal through 'Bharat Sandesh Yatra' is to travel 10,000 kms in 30 days.