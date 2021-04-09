Comanche Park Greenway parking lot closing to clear campers

People are being given 72 hours to clear the Comanche Park Greenway lot.

### the city of chico is shutting down the parking lot of the comanche creek greenway.

It's a popular camping site for homeless people.

Shelters are an option, but many tell me they don't want to have to follow the rules that come along with them.

Ambur bond has been living at comanche creek.

She says she doesn't want to have to live out of her car but has had a difficult time getting back on her feet.

She is frustrated by this new evacuation order and doesn't know where she's going to go.

Ambur bond, lives in comanche creek "it's ridiculous because you are going to have people sleeping on the roads, and they are not going to get rid of their tents because they've given them the right to have a tent."

"i want people to have some place, i don't know why it has to be a place like this right along the water."

Chico pd has been working to find the owners of the cars and trucks parked here at the greenway.

They towed two abandoned cars here this afternoon.

Others are being given 72 hours to clear the lot.

Lieutenant miller from chico pd tells me they have been handing out notices with resources of shelters and services.

But their priority is clearing this lot and then the tent campers in the park.

The comanche creek greenway parking lot will be closed until friday, april 23rd.

