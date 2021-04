Tour a bat factory with Suresh Raina

About a month before IPL 2021, which began on April 9, Suresh Raina – a batsman and player for Chennai Super Kings – visited the Sanspareils Greenlands or SG factory in Uttar Pradesh where most of India’s top cricketers get their bats.

Take a look inside, at the racks of clefts imported from England, the fitting of the handle, the intricacies of making a blade.

And hear Raina talk about his first bat and what the bat means to him.