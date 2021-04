2021 Story colours & materials - Renault colours the world

The figures are relentless!

Despite an increasingly wide range of body colours, it is the so-called ’neutral’ colours such as white, black, and gray that are by far the most popular for new car buyers.

In this context, Renault is the brand that puts the most colours on the road in Europe.

François Farion, Renault’s Director of Colour and Trim Design explains this identity marker.