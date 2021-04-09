Mercedes-AMG defines the future of Driving Performance - Performance Hybrid with 2.0-Litre Engine

When defining the electrification strategy, it was clear from the outset that all essential components would be developed in Affalterbach.

At the heart of this is the AMG High Performance Battery (HPB) for the upcoming performance hybrid models.

Development of the lithium-ion energy storage system began in 2016 and was inspired by technologies that have proven themselves in the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team's Formula 1 hybrid racing cars under the toughest conditions.

In the course of development, there was a lively exchange of expert knowledge between the High Performance Powertrains (HPP) Formula 1 engine forge in Brixworth and Mercedes-AMG in Affalterbach.

The specifications were quickly defined: The AMG High Performance Battery combines high power that can be called up frequently in succession with low weight to increase the overall performance of the vehicle.

Added to this are the fast energy absorption and the high power density.

This means that, on a fast drive, for example in hilly terrain, the full power potential can be called up immediately uphill, while recuperation is strong when driving downhill.